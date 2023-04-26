KINGSPORT - Kenneth Edward Nichols, 84, of Kingsport, TN passed away on April 25, 2023 at 9:00 pm.
He was born on August 14, 1938, in Charleston, South Carolina, and received chemical engineering degrees from Clemson University and North Carolina State University. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1962-1965. He was employed by Tennessee Eastman Chemical Company for 27 years as a professional Chemical Engineer. He was a Registered Professional Engineer in the State of Tennessee and a member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers. He was a Life Member of Sertoma International.
After retiring from Eastman, he enjoyed volunteering as a teacher at Tri-Cities Christian School's Airport Campus in Blountville, TN. He taught Honors Chemistry, Physics, and various math courses for 25 years. Many of his students were successful in national competitions and gaining college scholarships.
As a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church, he served on the Administrative Board, sang in the Sanctuary Choir, Participated in youth activities and mission trips.
As a member of West Colonial Hills Baptist Church, he served as a Deacon, Senior Adult Life Group Teacher, and sang in the choir.
As a member of Rock Springs United Methodist Church, he sang in the Church Choir and served on various committees.
He and his wife participated in the Sonrise Emmaus Community for over 20 years.
In 2011 he and his wife celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary. In 2016, they retired from teaching at TCCS to become professional grandparents.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 62 years, Marijane Cowan Handley Nichols, his children Mary Katherine Nichols Bucca and husband, Steve, of Westminster, CO; Paul Henry Nichols and his wife, Cindy, of Raleigh, NC; Daniel Handley Nichols and wife, Lydia, of Los Angeles, CA. He is survived by twelve grandchildren: Blake Bucca, Gabriele Bucca, Benjamin Nichols, Victoria Nichols, Jonathan Nichols, Olivia Nichols; Elizabeth Nicole Watts and her husband Jacob, Ethan Nichols, Elliot Nichols, Edwin Nichols, Evelyn Nichols, Noel Nichols.
Other survivors include several nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Friday, April 28, 2023 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 5 - 7 pm.
Pastor Harry Layell and Pastor Ronnie Ledford of Rock Springs Methodist Church will officiate. Kenneth will be laid to rest at 10am on Saturday April 29, 2023 at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of the Good Shepherd.
The Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 29, at 11:30 am in the Sanctuary of Rock Springs Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to Rock Springs Methodist Church for "The Lord's Acre Fund" at 227 Church View Dr. Kingsport, TN 37664 or to CFRS Meals on Wheels, Inc., P.O. Box 5752, Kingsport, TN 37663-0752
East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park, Kingsport, TN, is serving the Nichols family. You may send condolences to the family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.
"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith..." II Timothy 4:7