KINGSPORT - Kenneth Edward Nichols, 84, of Kingsport, TN passed away on April 25, 2023 at 9:00 pm.

He was born on August 14, 1938, in Charleston, South Carolina, and received chemical engineering degrees from Clemson University and North Carolina State University. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1962-1965. He was employed by Tennessee Eastman Chemical Company for 27 years as a professional Chemical Engineer. He was a Registered Professional Engineer in the State of Tennessee and a member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers. He was a Life Member of Sertoma International.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you