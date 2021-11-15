CHURCH HILL - Kenneth (Duke) Fenelon, 90, of Church Hill, TN went to see his Savior, Jesus Christ and his daughters, Mickey and Jenny and his son, Kenny John on Monday, November 8, 2021.
He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
Kenneth is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jan; son, Lonn (Robin); daughter, Elizabeth; grandchildren, Joshua (Krista), Chris (Ryan), Jodi VanDuinen,and Maggie Fenelon; six great- grandchildren.
The family extends a special thank you to Pastor Scottie Burkhalter and Sue Morgan for their comforting ministries.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.
The care of Kenneth (Duke) Fenelon and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.