KINGSPORT -- Kenneth Douglas (Doug) Jackson, 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, February 21, 2022. He was born in Kingsport and raised in Nickelsville, VA, by his “Grandaddy” Bond (Charles Patton Bond), whom he remembered fondly. Doug was a loving son, dedicated husband, respected father, and a dear grandfather. Doug was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army, a passionate baseball and basketball coach, good co-worker and friend to many, and enjoyed time with his Poker Buddies. He retired from Eastman Chemical Company after more than 35 years of employment while also building a successful pool installation business.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Nina Elizabeth (Bond) Biggs; special cousins Helen Kilgore and Rocky Mays.
Doug is survived by his wife, Pauline Collinsworth Jackson, son Douglas H. and wife Jennifer Jackson, granddaughters Kendall and Kella Jackson; special cousins Teresa Shortt, Lavern and wife Sheila Mays, Mary Lou and husband Fred Newman, and several other cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Private military graveside services will be held at Oak Hill Memorial Park, Kingsport, TN with honors being provided by American Legion Hammond Post #3 of Kingsport and Post #265 of Gate City. Rev. Bob Cloud will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Douglas Jackson, Lavern Mays, Dustin Mays, Paul “Bo” Hartsock, Kendall Jackson, and Jennifer Jackson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Kevin Gibson and Ryan Hammonds.
