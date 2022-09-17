ROGERSVILLE - Kenneth D. Miller, age 87, of Rogersville passed away at his

home surrounded by his family Saturday, September 17, 2022, after an extended illness. Kenneth was a member of Rogersville First Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents Cicero and Beuna Lawson Miller.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video