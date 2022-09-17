ROGERSVILLE - Kenneth D. Miller, age 87, of Rogersville passed away at his
home surrounded by his family Saturday, September 17, 2022, after an extended illness. Kenneth was a member of Rogersville First Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents Cicero and Beuna Lawson Miller.
Survivors include his wife, Grace Trent Miller, daughters Katherine Cuthrell (Glyn) of Church Hill, Lisa Lawson (Eddie) of Mooresburg, son Darrell Miller (Jill) of Rogersville, grandchildren Amy Rickard (Chris), Sarah Jones (Dustin), Kenny Cuthrell (Kellye), Maggie Miller, great grandchildren Silas Jones, Henry Jones, Ridge Cuthrell, Ruby Grace Cuthrell, and Juniper Jones, best friend Paul Castle. The family wishes to express appreciation to special friends and caregivers Lynn Begley, Chad Smith, Sherry Horne and SunCrest Hospice caregivers Jackie, Leah, and Scott.
Visitation will be 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M., Monday, September 19, 2022, at Broome Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 P.M., Monday, September 19, 2022, in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Trey Meek officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Baptist Church Media Ministry, 119 W Washington St, Rogersville, TN, 37857