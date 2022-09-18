Kenneth D. Miller Sep 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROGERSVILLE - Kenneth D. Miller, age 87, of Rogersville passed away at his home surrounded by his family Saturday, September 17, 2022, after an extended illness.Visitation will be 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M., Monday, September 19, 2022, at Broome Funeral Home Chapel.Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 P.M., Monday, September 19, 2022, in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Trey Meek officiating.Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Baptist Church Media Ministry, 119 W Washington St, Rogersville, TN, 37857Online condolences may be made to www.broomefuneralhome.comThe staff of Broome Funeral Home is honored to serve the Miller family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Chapel Funeral Home Christianity Work Worship Architecture Funeral Service Broome Condolence Burial Kenneth D. Miller Recommended for you