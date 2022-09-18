ROGERSVILLE - Kenneth D. Miller, age 87, of Rogersville passed away at his home surrounded by his family Saturday, September 17, 2022, after an extended illness.

Visitation will be 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M., Monday, September 19, 2022, at Broome Funeral Home Chapel.

