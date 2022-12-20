WEBER CITY, VA - Kenneth Denver Hensley, 82, Weber City, VA passed away, Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at his residence.

Kenneth was born in Sullivan County, TN on November 10, 1940, and was the son of the late Roy and Ruth (Hartgrove) Hensley.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video