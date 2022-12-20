WEBER CITY, VA - Kenneth Denver Hensley, 82, Weber City, VA passed away, Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at his residence.
Kenneth was born in Sullivan County, TN on November 10, 1940, and was the son of the late Roy and Ruth (Hartgrove) Hensley.
He retired from Eastman Chemical Company as a welding inspector after 38 years. Also, working at Walmart, Stone Drive and Food City in Weber City after his retirement.
In addition to his parents, his sister, Juanita Thacker and brother, R.B. Hensley preceded him in death.
Kenneth is survived by his loving wife, Kathy Hensley, children, Teresa (John) Pugh, Scott (Denise) Hensley, Bart (Amy) Hensley, Anita Campbell, and Tony (Janet) Rhoton, grandchildren, Michael Pugh, Daniel (Jessie) Pugh, Ethan (Margaret) Pugh, Caleb Hensley, Levi Hensley, Madison Hensley, Marley Hensley, Hannah Douthat, Barrett Rhoton, and Conall Rhoton, great grandchildren, Elaina Pugh and James Pugh, sister-in-law, Monik Hensley, along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at the Gate City Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Larry Tolley officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Holston View Cemetery at 10:45 a.m., Thursday for the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Hensley family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Kenneth Denver Hensley.
