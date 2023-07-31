ROGERSVILLE - Retired Chief Warrant Officer 5, Kenneth David Collier Sr, affectionately known as Ken or Kenny, 78, passed away at his home on July 29th, 2023. He was born July 26, 1945 in Kingston, Tennessee. He was the starting Quarterback of Midway High School from 1958 to 1962. Kenny joined the Navy in 1963 and went directly to Vietnam. He served in the Navy from 1963 to 1966. Returning home to Kingston TN, he was an Ironworker in Chattanooga TN until 1970 when he joined the United States Army. Kenny had an illustrious career over the span over the next 38 years in the Army. He was a Ranger, Special Forces, Master Scuba Diver, Halo Jump Master, flew Huey and Blackhawk Helicopters as well Gulfstream jets. Kenny was fluent in 9 languages. He was a highly decorated soldier who served with 5th and 7th Special Forces Group at Fort Bragg, NC, the "Night Stalkers" 160th Special Operations in Fort Campbell Kentucky, and eventually retiring as the Commander of United States Army Aviation Detachment Japan P8 in Zama, Japan.
Kenny retired in Rogersville TN and began his second career as a cattle farmer and advocate for all U.S Veterans. He loved to tell stories of his escapades and front porch sitting to the sounds of bluegrass music while sipping an adult beverage and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Kenny loved watching the Tennessee Titans and University of Tennessee Volunteers play football and attending NASCAR races.
Kenny was a member of the Rogersville Shriners and former Potentate, he was a 32nd Mason with Masonic Lodge #38 in Kingston, TN., former Commander and current member of VFW Post 9543 in Rogersville, TN, former Commander and current member of the American Legion Post 21 in Rogersville, TN and a member of the Rolling Thunder Chapter 4 in Johnson City, TN.
Kenny is predeceased by his mother Julia Brazile Collier, Father Ambrose David Collier, Brothers, J.P, Ed, Jim, and Elmer, Sisters Helen and Joann and son Kenneth David Collier Jr.
He is survived by his wife Brenda Wilsey Collier of Rogersville TN, Daughter Tanya Collier Mauro (Damon) Fernandina Beach, Fl, Son Kevin Darrell Collier (Patti) of Olean, NY, and Stepson Chad Schmidt (Jamie) of Rogersville, TN, Brother Elmer Collier (Betty) of Kingston, TN, and Sister Linda Gaylon of Kingston, TN.