Kenneth Coates Oct 2, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Kenneth Coates, 80, of Kingsport, TN died Friday morning (Oct. 2, 2020) at his home after an extended illness.Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kingsport Funeral Home Kenneth Coates Tn Arrangement Illness Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.