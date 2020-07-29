CHURCH HILL - Kenneth Clay Carr, 20, of Church Hill, passed away Wednesday July 22, 2020, at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was the son of Kenneth Chad Carr of Kingsport and April Dawn Morelock of Church Hill. He graduated from Volunteer High School October 2017.
Kenneth was a kind, caring and giving young man. He was the type of person who would do anything to help another. He worked as a Nurse Aide and enjoyed taking care of others. He loved riding four wheelers, riding bicycles, skateboarding, fishing and fast cars. His favorite things were his family, friends, tacos, Chicago Bulls, watches and Jordans. Kenneth was baptized at Apostolic Lighthouse on March 22, 2020. He will be remembered by many people throughout the area and will be sorely missed.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Manual Clay Carr and cousins Logan Hatfield and Joshua Bishop.
Survivors include his mother, April Dawn Morelock; father, Kenneth Chad Carr; brother Michael James Caldwell; sister, Taylor Breanna Seal; maternal grandparents, Dennis Ray Bishop Sr. and Sylvia Diane Bishop; paternal grandmother, Orpha Carr & partner Jim Fields; two uncles Michael Wayne Morelock and Dennis Ray Bishop Jr.; three aunts, Heather Denise Dixon; Angela Christine Chess and husband David Edwards Chess and Nicole Yvette Burchfield; and cousins, Tyler Skye Berry, Brayden Wayne Morelock, Sylvie Jean Mauk, Calvin Ray Mauk, Madison Anne Dixon, Reagan McKinley Dixon, Brandi Nicole Gorham, Emily Bishop, Gracie Bishop, Brody Bishop, Aasin Tate Bowlin, Lexis Brooklynn Hayes, Justise Victoria Kirsten Petty, Noelle Elizabeth Hatfield, Elijah Joseph Hatfield, Ethan Mathias Chess, Aiden Kaid Chess and many others.
The family of Kenneth Clay Carr will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Friday, July 31, 2020, at Carter Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill. The funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Bro. Jamie Kilgore officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted on Saturday August 1, 2020, at 2 pm in Church Hill Memory Gardens with Bro. Tommie Morelock officiating. Active pallbearers will be Michael Morelock, Joshua Seal, Danny Carr, Aasin Bowlin, Tyler Berry, and Calvin Mauk. Honorary pallbearers will be Elijah Hatfield and Brayden Morelock. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 pm Saturday.
To express a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Carr family.