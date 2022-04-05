KINGSPORT - Kenneth “Chad” Carr, age 47, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Chad enjoyed being outdoors working with wood, gardening and loved his animals. During his childhood and young adult life he played basketball at Volunteer High School and Walters State Community College. Chad was known for his loving heart and was always willing to help others in need. In addition, he was humorous and had an infectious personality. Most of all, he was a loving son, husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, his memory will be cherished by all those who love him.
He was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Clay Carr; father, Manuel Clay Carr; maternal grandparents, Garnie and Flora Clifton; paternal grandparents, Stewart and Ogle Carr; and niece, Logan Hatfield.
He is survived by his mother, Orpha Carr (Jim Fields); sister, Angie Chess (David); wife, April Morelock Carr; nieces and nephews, Aasin, Lexis, Justise, Noelle, Eli, Ethan and Aiden (Biscuit Head); several uncles, aunts, great nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 pm in the chapel with Pastor Kevin Stewart, Brother Ed Barnette and Brother Steven Johnson officiating. Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Church Hill Memory Gardens. All those wishing to go in procession are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:15 pm.
