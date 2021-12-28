BLOUNTVILLE - Kenneth Castle, 82, of Blountville, TN was praying and singing when he entered heaven on December 24, 2021. He was born on May 22, 1939, in Kingsport. Kenneth retired from TN Eastman where he worked as a chemical operator.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patsy Castle; sons, Kenny Castle and his wife Amy, Larry Castle and his wife Julie; daughter Sherry (Castle) Beaman and her husband Roger; seven grandchildren, Megan (Castle) Tucker and her husband Jermaine, Caitlyn (Castle) Cruz and her husband Gerard, Colt Castle, Zach Castle and his wife Miriam, Brianna Castle, David Castle, and Aynsley Castle; six great grandchildren, McKinley Tucker, Kileeah Tucker, Daityn Tucker, Amari Tucker, Penelope Cruz, and Sophia Cruz; beloved brother, David Castle and wife, Charlotte, of Lumberton, TX; beloved sister Anna Marie McIntosh and her husband, Charles of Warren, TX; brother-in-law, Roy (Larry) Rogers and wife Andrea, of Lawrenceville, GA; ten nephews and nieces in Texas and Georgia.
He was preceded in death by his son David Castle; his parents, Artha Kate (Hileman) Castle and Carnes Neil Castle; and brothers, Clifford Castle and Wesley Castle.
Kenneth loved Jesus and his family. He attended church at First Assembly of God and Salem United Methodist Church. Kenneth had a beautiful baritone voice and he loved to sing in church and worship God. Kenneth and Patsy traveled extensively until his stroke in 2013. Kenneth was a big man with a very tender heart. He never met a stranger and would be the first to help anyone that needed it. He adored his wife and lived for her after the stroke because he wanted to be with her and she needed him.
Kenneth will be entombed at East Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum II on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 1:00pm officiated by his family.
Online condolences may be made to the Castle family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Castle family.