KINGSPORT - Ken Carver, 86, of Kingsport, peacefully passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at his home. He was born on July 25, 1936 to the late Joseph and Daisy Carver. Ken was a graduate of Tuscaloosa High School, class of 1954 and attended The University of Alabama, College of Arts and Sciences from 1954-1956. He graduated from The University of Tennessee, College of Dentistry June of 1959 with honors and Deans list.
Ken proudly served in Dental Corps of the U.S. Army and attained rank of Captain from July 1959 – July 1962. He entered private practice of Dentistry in Kingsport, TN, where he joined Dr. Pope Johnson and formed a group practice where he continued from July 1962 to present.
Ken was a member of the American Dental Association, Academy of General Dentistry, Southeastern Academy of Prosthodontics, and Southeastern Academy of Orthodontics. His teaching experience includes part time lecturer for United States Dental Institute from 1972 – present and a guest lecturer at ETSU College of Health.
Ken was past President of the Chamber of Commerce in Kingsport, past President of the Rotary Club of Kingsport, Board of Directors of Community United Fund, Treasurer of Johnson-Carver-Stakias-Mather & Mather Group, Practice, P.C., Vice chairman of the Board of Lincoln Savings and Loan Association, Kingsport.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra Carver; children, Steve Carver and wife Lynn, Roger Carver and wife Stephanie, Mark Carver and wife Chandra, Teresa Burd and husband Joel and Bryon Shaffer and wife Laura Lynn; twelve grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; brother Don Carver and wife Christina; sisters-in-law Dahla Allen and Debra Collins.
A Celebration of Life service will be held, Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Mark Lowe officiating, at East Tennessee Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service.
