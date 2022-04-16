KNOXVILLE - Kenneth Carter Jones (Casey), 91, a fifty-five-year resident of Knoxville, died on Tuesday, April 5th, 2022 at his son's home in Alameda CA. He was born in Eidson, Tennessee on October 25th, 1930, to Samuel Patton Jones and Mandy Elizabeth Carter Jones. He grew up in Punkin Valley. He joined the Air Force at age 17, serving four years during the Korean war, where he earned his GED. On discharge, he returned to Kingsport and worked for the Kingsport Press. He married Margaret Vaughn on March 7th, 1953. They relocated to Knoxville in 1965 and Kenneth worked at Capper's until retirement.
Casey befriended everyone he met. He was active in Boy Scout Troops 33 and 36, participating in numerous campouts, canoe trips, and a Philmont trip. He enjoyed hunting and gardening. As a widower, he moved to Alameda, CA, where he volunteered on the USS Hornet Naval museum.
He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret (d. 26 December 2013), his parents, sisters Virgie Mae, Iona Honeycutt, and Dinell, and his brother Lester. Survivors include his son Joel (wife Phyllis Elder Clark Jones), granddaughter Laura Elanor Jones, and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Monday April 18th from 5-7PM at Berry Funeral Home in Knoxville, and on Tuesday April 19th from 11AM-1PM at East Lawn Funeral Home in Kingsport, with a service and graveside ceremony following.