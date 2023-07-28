BLACKWATER, VA - Kenneth Carl Osborne, born October 14, 1955, left this world for his heavenly home after a courageous battle with cancer on July 28, 2023. He worked over 50 years in the local timber industry and was a member and Fire Chief of the Blackwater Volunteer Fire Department since it began. He was a faithful member of Osborne Chapel Church. Kenny was a founding member of Southwest Antique Tractor Club and had a passion for old tractors. He also loved doing things in the community.
Kenny is preceded in death by his parents, Emmitt (Pap) Osborne and Georgia Fisher Osborne; his grandparents and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 45 years, Kate Bledsoe Osborne; his children, Kevin (Heather) Osborne, Randy Osborne, Becky (Matt) Osborne, Deanna (Todd) Evans and Phillip (Lydia) Osborne; his grandchildren, Rashelle (William) Osborne, Ryan Osborne, Krisendra Osborne, Jonah Alexander, Ellie Rose Evans, Levi Evans, Grayson Evans and Opal Evans; one brother, Bob (Barbara) Osborne; one brother-in-law, Kyle (Celia) Bledsoe; one uncle, Sherman (Marcella) Osborne; three aunts, Lois, Ann (Ray) Adams, Helen (Darrell) Robinette and Arneda Osborne; one nephew, Mitchell Bledsoe; many cousins and so many close family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 12 Noon until 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Robinette Funeral Home in Blackwater, VA. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Keith Holt officiating. A graveside service will follow in the Osborne Cemetery in Blackwater.
