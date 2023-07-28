BLACKWATER, VA - Kenneth Carl Osborne, born October 14, 1955, left this world for his heavenly home after a courageous battle with cancer on July 28, 2023. He worked over 50 years in the local timber industry and was a member and Fire Chief of the Blackwater Volunteer Fire Department since it began. He was a faithful member of Osborne Chapel Church. Kenny was a founding member of Southwest Antique Tractor Club and had a passion for old tractors. He also loved doing things in the community.

Kenny is preceded in death by his parents, Emmitt (Pap) Osborne and Georgia Fisher Osborne; his grandparents and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

