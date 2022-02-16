“Loving Husband and Father”
KINGSPORT - Kenneth E. Breeding, Sr., 80 of Kingsport entered eternal rest on Monday, February 14, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness. Born in Sullivan County, TN on March 27, 1941, a son of the late Sidney and Ruby Breeding, he has resided in this area his entire life. Kenneth graduated from Ketron High School in 1959 where he excelled in football and track. He played football at The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where he lettered for 3 years. He married Ann Liddle on October 26, 1962 in Kingsport. Kenneth retired from Holston Defense in 1996 following 34 years of service. He was a member of Vermont U.M.C., UT Letterman Club, Jericho Shriner, 32nd degree Mason, Scout Leadership – Trail Life Troop 1557. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, dad, papaw, brother, and friend who loved fishing, making apple butter and spending time on the family farm.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Ann Liddle Breeding; two sons, Ken Breeding, Jr. and wife Heather of Kingsport and Mark Breeding of Kingsport; three grandchildren, Tyler Breeding and wife Kate, Olivia Kane and husband Joe, Hope Fleenor and husband Matthew; two great-grandchildren, Theo Breeding, Tray Fleenor and 2 more expected soon; sisters, Patsy Campbell, Betty Botts and Mary Cumbow; brother, Jack Breeding and wife Billie Ann Breeding.
The family will receive friends from 5 – 6 pm on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral will follow at 6pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Jeremy McMillan officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Begley, Wendell Smith, Chris Jones, Fred Hudson, Steve Johnson, Johnny Davis, Dan Breeding, Dave Salyer, Scott Combs and Trail Life Troop 1557.
In addition to flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vermont U.M.C., 1810 Bloomingdale Rd., Kingsport, TN 37660.
