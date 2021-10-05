SURGOINSVILLE - Kenneth B. Shanks, age 83, of Surgoinsville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 3, 2021.
Visitation hours will be 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 6, 2021 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. John Seymore and Rev. Daniel Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in Hawkins County Memorial Gardens with military honors provided by the Hawkins County Honor Guard and Tennessee Army National Guard.
