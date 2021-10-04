SURGOINSVILLE - Kenneth B. Shanks, age 83, of Surgoinsville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 3, 2021. He was born April 18, 1938 in Rogersville to the late J.C. and Dovie Shanks. His last days here on Earth were spent at home with his loving wife and family by his side. Ken was a member of Looneys Chapel Baptist Church where he served as deacon for many years. He also served his country proudly in the United States Army. In addition to his parents Ken was preceded in death by his youngest son Richard L. Shanks and sister Ollie Mae Shanks.
Ken is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 60 years Beulah Mae Shanks, sons Roger L. Shanks of Rogersville, Robert K. Shanks and wife Ester of Surgoinsville, sister Shirley Barger of Rogersville, brothers JR Shanks and wife Kathy of Rogersville, Ben Shanks and wife Donna of Friendsville, TN, Darrell Shanks and wife Hilda of Rogersville, six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 6, 2021 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. John Seymore and Rev. Daniel Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in Hawkins County Memorial Gardens with military honors provided by the Hawkins County Honor Guard and Tennessee Army National Guard.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Shanks family.