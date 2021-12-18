FRANKLIN - Kenneth Alan Bingham was born on September 15, 1927 in Kingsport, TN, and died December 15th in Franklin, TN at the age of 94. He married Trula Maness, the love of his life on May 1, 1951. He and Trula had 68 wonderful years together.
Kenneth was preceded by his wife, Trula Elizabeth Maness Bingham; daughter, Debbie Bingham Kinkead; mother, Jennie Mae Bullen Bingham; father, Samual Bingham; brother, Bob Bingham. He is survived by his children, Sandy Foster of Brentwood, TN, Tommy Bingham and wife Irma, of Nashville, TN, and Julie Taylor, and husband Tim, of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Jenny Rivers (Wes) of Boulder, CO, Spencer Cole of Bluffton, SC, Tommy McDougal (Kristi) of Nashville, TN, John McDougal of Nashville, TN, Matt McDougal of San Diego, CA, Emily Bingham of Nashville, TN, Chase Treadway (Amy) of Tampa, FL, Elizabeth Treadway of Franklin, TN, April Taylor of Nashville, TN, Jonathan Taylor (Tiffany) of Jackson, TN; great-grandchildren, Madison & Isabella Rivers of Boulder, CO, Baker, Madeline, Peyton, and Ella McDougal of Nashville, TN; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and host of long-time friends.
Kenneth graduated from Dobyns-Bennett in 1945. He was on the basketball team and helped bring home the one and only State Championship. He attended and graduated from Tusculum College in Business Administration. After college, he entered the Army and was stationed in St. Louis for three years. When he returned home, he joined his father at Bingham Furniture, where he later took over the family business. Kenneth became involved in real estate, land development and construction in the 1980s and built close to 100 homes over the last 40 years. Kenneth was a member of First Presbyterian Church, where he and Trula raised their 4 children. He was an avid golfer and was instrumental in the creation of the Southern Golfing Society. Thru the years, he and his brother, Bob, planned many golfing trips and tournaments all over the South. He enjoyed spending his summers at Boone Lake and vacationing on Fripp Island. In his later years, he enjoyed having breakfast with his ROMEO group. Kenneth lived in Kingsport up until a few years ago, when he moved to Murfreesboro to be close to his children. But his heart was always in Kingsport ….and Middle Tennessee could never live up to his home in East Tennessee.
He died peacefully and sweetly – just as he had lived.
Memorial Service will be held at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport Chapel on Saturday, January 8th at 2pm, with a Celebration of Life to Follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to: Alzheimer’s Tennessee 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919, Susan G. Komen Tri-Cities, 301 Louis St., #304, Kingsport, TN 37660 or Tusculum University, 60 Shiloh Rd., Tusculum, TN 37745.
