Kendra Deann Tipton, 47, went home to be with Jesus on June 26, 2021 at Holston Valley Hospital after a brief illness.
She was born on September 10, 1973 in Sullivan County TN, to father Ronnie Ketron and Mother Barbara Souder. Kendra, an angel taken way to soon from her beloved husband and her family whom she loved dearly. She was a breath of fresh air. Loving her and knowing Kendra was like being at the end of the rainbow and striking it rich. Her grandkids whom she loved dearly called her "MomMom". Kendra was a daddy's girl at heart. She lit up a room like no other, Kendra had a heart as big as Texas. She mostly enjoyed spending time with her husband and her Family. She loved working in her flowers, going fishing, and going to the tanning bed. Kendra loved her fur babies Sophie Simba and Buddy.
She was preceded in death her mother, Barbara Souder
Left to cherish her memory is her soulmate, her husband of a short 7 months Robert Daniel Tipton; father, Ronnie Ketron; stepmom, Carol Ketron; mother in law, Wanda (Dan) Lady; daughter, Autumn Wade; sons, Dee Williams and girlfriend Madison McCauley, Weebee Beard and girlfriend Abby Baker; brother, Kipper Ketron; stepdaughters, Keesha Tipton and Summer (Matt) Perry; grandkids, Kinzy, Darren, and Rylan; nephew, Paxton "Boom"; Kendra is survived by so many awesome friends.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the ICU doctors and nurses at Holston Valley Hospital 5th floor. They not only gave awesome care to our Kendra but to the family also.
Please in lieu of flowers please donate to a special charity or plant a tree in her name.
A Celebration of life will take place July 8th at Bethel Apostolic Church at 1820 Pinebrook Dr. Kingsport TN, 37660 from 5pm-7pm. Our final Goodbyes will follow at 7pm, giving whomever the opportunity to share memories of Kendra. Pastor Donnie Tipton will be officiating, music will be provided by The Christian Family.
