KINGSPORT - Kelsie R. Minnick, 88, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, July 17, 2022.
He was born in Scott County, VA and had lived in Kingsport most of his life.
Mr. Minnick was a member of Ketron Memorial United Methodist Church.
He was employed by W.B. Greene Hardware for over 30 years.
Mr. Minnick enjoyed working in his yard, and he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lola Fern Minnick and daughter, Karen Jones.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Tim Minnick and wife, Brigette; grandchildren, Tina Bowman, Kristy Larkins (Jason), Kelsey Minnick and Rachael Minnick; five great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 6:00 pm Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 6:00 pm with Pastor Roy Hull officiating.
An Entombment Committal Service will follow in the chapel.
Mr. Minnick will be laid to rest in the Oak Hill IV Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Kelsie Minnick, may be made to Ketron Memorial United Methodist Church, 301 Virgil Ave., Kingsport, TN 37665.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to staff of Wexford House for their compassionate care.
The care of Kelsie R. Minnick and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
