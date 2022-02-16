CHURCH HILL - Kelly Scott Lucas, 52, of Church Hill, TN, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022.
Kelly spent most of his young life in upstate New York. He loved all animals and children.
He was preceded in death by his father, Keith Lucas; grandparents, and several aunts and uncles.
Kelly is survived by his wife of 14 years, Angela Lucas; son, Jacob Looney; daughters, Heather Brown (Davyd) and Ashley Brown; mother, Joanne Eakins; brothers, Josh and Jed Garvey; sisters, Amy Gardner and Ginni Lucas; special nieces and nephews; very special cousins, Dawn Barney, and Tony Eakins; 8 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; 1 brother-in-law; 2 sisters-in-law; friend, Jackie Richardson; his beloved dog, Heidi; and his parrot, Paco.
A memorial service will be held at Mt. View Baptist church located at 308 Shelby Ave in Church Hill, TN, Friday Feb. 18th, from 6pm till 8pm with Pastor Todd Davenport officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Kelly's funeral expenses or your local animal shelter.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Lucas family.