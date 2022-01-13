CHURCH HILL - Kelly R. Sullivan (Buddy) passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022, with his family by his side.
Kelly retired from Kingsport Press after 41 years of service. He loved farming, animals and being outside.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene, and Rosa Sullivan; brothers, June, Maurice, and Kyle Sullivan; sisters, Myrtle Stanley, Emogene Long, and Lois Taylor.
Surviving are his sisters, Helen Davis of Church Hill, Tennessee, and Mrs. Nina Brown (Tom) of Stephens City, Virginia and a host of nieces and nephews. He had special friends, Larry Hill, Howard Lloyd, and Larry Housewright along with many other friends.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Ron Cassidy officiating. The burial will follow at Church Hill Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Stevie Sullivan, Danny Long, Kevin Brown, Chris Hill, Matt Hill, and Jerry Lifford. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Blackerby, Larry Hill, Larry Housewright, Howard Lloyd, and Jeff Way
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Sullivan family.