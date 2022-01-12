CHURCH HILL - Kelly R. Sullivan (Buddy) passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022, with his family by his side.
Arrangements are incomplete t this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
