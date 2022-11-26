KNOXVILLE - Kelly Lane Hall, 56, died unexpectedly November 22, 2022 at her home in Knoxville, TN. She was born May 30, 1966 in Kingsport, TN, the daughter of Edwin Ray and Eunice Hall.

Kelly graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport. Following graduation, she attended both the University of Tennessee and Tusculum University. She was happily employed by Goodson Brothers Coffee in Lenoir City, TN.

