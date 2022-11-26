KNOXVILLE - Kelly Lane Hall, 56, died unexpectedly November 22, 2022 at her home in Knoxville, TN. She was born May 30, 1966 in Kingsport, TN, the daughter of Edwin Ray and Eunice Hall.
Kelly graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport. Following graduation, she attended both the University of Tennessee and Tusculum University. She was happily employed by Goodson Brothers Coffee in Lenoir City, TN.
Kelly was a blessing to everyone that knew her. She was extremely generous and always willing to help someone else. She will be forever loved and cherished by those close to her.
Kelly was preceded in death by her father, Edwin Ray Hall and her niece Jada Lily Pickering.
Surviving in addition to her mother, Eunice Hall, are her brother, Bobby N. Hall; Terry Davidson; nephew, Jonathan (Tiffany); nieces Kaylee and Bella Pickering; sisters, Judy Carter and Kathy Wilson; her cat, Jack; and aunts Lucy Barnette (A.G.) and Boots Ryan. Many cousins and friends also remain to carry on her memory.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 from 11:00am-1:00pm. A funeral service will follow the visitation.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 2:00pm at East Lawn Memorial Park in Kingsport, TN. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home-Kingsport is serving the Hall family. Online condolences may be left at www.cartertrent.com.