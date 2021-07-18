GREENEVILLE - Kelli Easter Ford, age 51, of Greeneville, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Open Arms Care in Greeneville following a period of declining health.
Born in Kingsport, Tennessee on April 30, 1970, daughter of the late David and Wilma Ford, she has resided in this area her entire life.
Kelli was a member of Bloomingdale Baptist Church.
She will be remembered as a loving and devoted daughter, niece, cousin, and friend who loved going to parks, travelling, especially to Disney and to Aunt Judy’s.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation to Open Arms Care, Dr. Justin Sadlon and especially to all the nurses, staff and caregivers of OAC for the love and care that Kelli received every day.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ruth and Dan Richards and Irene and James Ford.
Kelli is survived by her guardians, Barbara and Danny Richards of Kingsport; Aunt and Uncle, Judy and Therol Brown of Fayetteville, Georgia; Aunts, Carolyn Richards of Kingsport and Lydia Richards of Winston-Salem, North Carolina and many cousins.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 12:00 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Burial services will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Phil Whittemore officiating. Those attending committal services are asked to assemble at the funeral home or at the cemetery by 1:00 p.m.
Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial contributions to Bloomingdale Baptist Church, 3220 Bloomingdale Rd, Kingsport, TN 37660 and/or Special Olympics, Attn: Web Gifts
1133 19th Street NW, 12th Floor, Washington, DC 20036‐3604.
Please visit us at http://www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Kelli Ford.