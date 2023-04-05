MOUNT CARMEL – Kelley Gayle Chappell Larkins, 49, went home to be with her Lord and Savior unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at UT Medical Center in Knoxville, TN.
Kelley was born on April 11, 1973, in Sullivan County, TN. She was a lifelong resident of Hawkins Co., dedicated member of Bays Mountain Baptist Church, and was very active in fitness and staying healthy. She was an incredibly kind soul, a Godly woman who had the strongest faith, and a wonderful and loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, “Mia”, and aunt. Her faith and family were everything to her; her whole world, and she would do anything for them. Kelley was a selfless woman who would do anything she could to help anyone, helping people was her passion. Everyone was made better when she was around, and she brought out the best in everyone she met. Kelley will forever be remembered for being the amazing woman that she was.
She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Freeman Chappell and Nadine Gardner; and her maternal grandfather, Bill Creasy.
Those left to Cherish Kelley’s memory are her loving husband, Bryan Larkins; children, Connor Minton, and Christian Collins (Andy); grandsons, Beau and Colt Collins; brother, Travis Chappell (Amy); niece, and nephew, Ashlynn and Levi Chappell; parents, Doug and Shirley Chappell; grandmother, Bettye Jo Russell; father-in-law, Terry (Becky); mother-in-law, Alice Nunley; as well as many extended family members, her church family at Bays Mountain Baptist Church, and many dear friends.
A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Tim Nelson officiating. Music will be provided by Larry and Margaret Ryans.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the Bays Mountain Baptist Church building fund, c/o: Cathy Carberry, in remembrance of Kelley.