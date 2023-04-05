MOUNT CARMEL – Kelley Gayle Chappell Larkins, 49, went home to be with her Lord and Savior unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at UT Medical Center in Knoxville, TN.

Kelley was born on April 11, 1973, in Sullivan County, TN. She was a lifelong resident of Hawkins Co., dedicated member of Bays Mountain Baptist Church, and was very active in fitness and staying healthy. She was an incredibly kind soul, a Godly woman who had the strongest faith, and a wonderful and loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, “Mia”, and aunt. Her faith and family were everything to her; her whole world, and she would do anything for them. Kelley was a selfless woman who would do anything she could to help anyone, helping people was her passion. Everyone was made better when she was around, and she brought out the best in everyone she met. Kelley will forever be remembered for being the amazing woman that she was.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you