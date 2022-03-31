Kelley Denise Bruner Mar 31, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kelley Denise Bruner age 58 passed away peacefully at home, Sunday, March 27, 2022.Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kelley Denise Bruner Condolence Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video Trending Now Kingsport under burn ban as region sees elevated fire risk Wildfire near Smoky Mountains prompts evacuations Hard Rock to open temporary casino in Bristol this summer Kingsport Planning Commission OKs annexation of site eyed for 1,000-plus housing units Prep roundup: West Ridge defeats University High; Honaker routs Twin Springs Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.