KINGSPORT - Kellar Hutton, 95, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport.
A mix of clouds and sun. High around 85F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: May 18, 2022 @ 2:50 pm
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription