To you, O Lord, I lift my soul. Psalm 25:1
On Saturday, January 15, 2022, Keith W. Tate was healed of his earthly pain and went to his Father’s house in heaven.
Keith was born in East Stone Gap, VA. to the late Woodrow and Mildred Tate. He was 72 years of age.
He was a great photographer and teacher of just about anything you needed to know.
Survivors include his wife of thirty-five years, Brenda Tate; son Keith “Chip” Tate II; and brother, Ricky Tate.
Keith’s final wish was to be cremated. At his request a Memorial Service will be held in the spring.
The Tate family would like to extend a special thank you and love to Pastor Richard and Debbie Fleming. Also to Chad and Trish Bingham, the Tate family doesn’t know how they would have made it without you. Keith loved you all so much.
In lieu of flowers the Tate family has requested that donations be made in Keith’s memory to Mt. Vernon Independent Methodist Church. 328 Mt. Vernon Dr. Kingsport, TN 37663.
Memories and condolence can be shared with the Tate family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081