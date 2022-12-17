Keith Rhandell Faust, Jr. Dec 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Keith Rhandell Faust, Jr. 46, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at his residence.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill via website.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Keith Rhandell Faust Jr. Funeral Home Residence Arrangement Kingsport Hill Website Recommended for you