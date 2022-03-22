HERNANDO, FL - Keith S. Quinn, a resident of Hernando, Florida, transcended from his earthly body to his eternal home with Jesus on Marth 14th, 2022 at Vitas Healthcare.
Keith was a lawyer by education, but a financial planner by choice. He was a veteran and served as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne.
He was generous to a fault and a strong follower of Jesus. His sister Laura died in 2004. He is survived by his mom and dad, Julia and Edwin. He is buried in Holcombe Cemetery in Burnsville.
A celebration of life will be held in the fellowship hall at Marion First United Methodist Church on Thursday, March 24th, 2022, at 2:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Quinn family.
Online condolences may be made at www.holcombebrothersfuneralhome.com