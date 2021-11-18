GATE CITY, VA - Keith Allen “Kevie” Summey, 57, Gate City, VA passed away, Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was born in Kingsport, TN on April 11, 1964, and was the son of Bobbie Jean (Hall) Ramsey and the late Charles Edward Summey.
Kevie was an employee of Pioneer Chevrolet.
In addition to his mother, Bobbie Jean and Leon Ramsey, he is survived by his wife, Nina (Hall) Summey; sons, Justin (Tanya) Summey, Heath (Melody) Summey, and Charlie Summey; grandchildren, Levi Summey, Landon Summey, Lindy Summey, and Korvin Summey; brothers, Jimmy “J.D.” Summey, Robert (Kristy) Summey, and Ezra (Kim) Summey; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home, with services conducted at 12:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Jack McCracken officiating.
Burial will follow in the Hall Cemetery, Hunters Valley, Dungannon, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Gate City Funeral Home to help with the funeral expense.
