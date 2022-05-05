Rogersville - Keith (Jack) Fields, age 89, of Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Will & Elizabeth Fields; son, Jackie Fields; brothers, Homer, Kenneth, June & Rob and sisters, Mary Lee, Ethel, Betty & Elsie.

Survivors include: Wife; Shirley Frost Fields, Daughter; Barbara Spaulding, Son; Denzel Fields, Step-Children; Ricky Davis, Debbie Laroy & Ceresas Horton, Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Brothers; Earl Fields, Raymond Fields & Roger Fields, Several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date by the family.

Rev. Cody Miley will be officiating the service.

Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com

McNeil Funeral Home in Sneedville is serving the Fields Family.

