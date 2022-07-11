KINGSPORT - Keith Fortner, 56, of Kingsport, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Atrium Health in Charlotte, NC. He was born to Janette (Darnell) Fortner and the late Morgan Fortner. Keith was a member of the Baptist faith; he was raised attending Bloomingdale Baptist Church. Keith graduated from Sullivan North High School.
In addition to his father Keith was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Elmo and Juanita Fortner, and maternal grandparents, Walter and Lola Darnell.
In addition to his mother Keith is survived by his daughter, Shayla Crawford and husband Seth; son, Nicholas Fortner and his mother Donna Fortner; grandsons, Carson Crawford and Landry Crawford.
The Fortner family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 5 pm – 7 pm. A Funeral will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Phil Whittemore officiating. Committal Service and Interment will take place on Thursday, July 14, 2022 in the Garden of Prayer in East Lawn Memorial Park beginning at 11 am. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
In lieu of flowers the Fortner family has requested that memorial contributions be made in Keith’s memory to Bloomingdale Baptist Church 3220 Bloomingdale Rd. Kingsport, TN 37660.
The Fortner would like to extend a special thank you to Keith's aunt Joyce Ketron who loved and helped care for him.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Fortner family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081