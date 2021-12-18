GATE CITY, VA - Keith Edward Blackburn, age 79, of Gate City, VA, passed away on Monday, November 8th, 2021.
He was a graduate of Gate City High School and William and Mary College and work for a time for the Dept. of Defense before being stricken with Rheumatoid Arthritis. He also worked for Dairyman's Inc. and at Gate City Public Library. He was a Member of Nottingham Methodist Church, which he loved very much. He loved his Friends and Little Children. He often worked with kindergarten students.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Oren L. and Mabel Blackburn; sisters, Barbara Richardson, Jeanette Tomlinson, Yvonne Carter, Christine Jones, Norma Odum, and Roberta Stewart, Brothers Thomas, and Francis.
He is survived by a sister, RuthAnn Fugate (Hiltons, VA); and brothers, Oran "Bird" Blackburn, Jr. (Hiltons, VA) and Joe Blackburn (Knoxville, TN); several nieces and nephews; and very special friends, John and Irma Snodgrass, and Norma Safriet.
I want to personally thank Mike and Angela Bellamy for all their assistance during his illness.
We want to thank all of our friends and neighbors for their cards and prayers for Keith during his very trying and painful Illness.
Memorial service will be held at 4 pm on Monday, December 20th at Shades of Grace Community UMC campus (510 Gibson Mill Road, Kingsport, TN). *Social distancing and masks will be observed by family request. Music will be provided by Landon Bellamy and Oscar Harris. Service will also be streamed on FB on the "Shades of Grace, A United Methodist Congregation" Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Nottingham UMC (2616 Nottingham Road, Gate City, Va 24251).
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Blackburn family.