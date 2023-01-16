APPALACHIA, VA - Kayla Honeycutt age 32, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at her home in Appalachia.
Kayla was born in Wise County Virginia, the daughter of Ralph Honeycutt and Shonna (Moore) Lee, she was one of two children.
She graduated from Appalachia High School. She was impulsive and outgoing. She will be deeply missed by her children and family.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother Barbara Honeycutt, uncle Danny Moore.
She is survived by her children, Zoe Light, Jace Justus, Jax Justus, Killian Honeycutt, & Zylan Honeycutt, her father Ralph (Duane) Honeycutt, her mother Shonna Lee (Gary) of Coeburn, VA., her brothers Travis Honeycutt and wife Erica of Big Stone Gap, Dawson Lee of Coeburn, step sisters, Kayla Hollyfield & husband Ryan of Wise, Natasha Lee of Pound, her grandfather, Ralph W. Honeycutt of Appalachia, maternal grandfather, Jessee Moore & wife Judy of Ohio, maternal grandmother Patricia Sue Coy of Coeburn, uncles, Mark Honeycutt & wife Glynis of Appalachia, Gary Moore & wife Jana of Clintwood, aunt Patrina Moore of Illinois, nieces, Kyli Honeycutt, Aliyah Davidson, nephew, Braxton Davidson, several first cousins, other close relatives, and friends.
The family of Kayla Honeycutt will receive friends on Friday, Jan 20, 2023, at Holding Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap, VA., from 5-7 p.m. for the visitation. The funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. with pastor Lester Mullins officiating. Special music will be provided by Tam Hill. Her interment in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at a11:00 a.m. There will be a procession at Holding Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap, that will depart for the cemetery at 10:30a.m.
The pallbearers will be Donovan Mullins, Jessee Moore, Dawson Lee, Gary Moore, Travis Honeycutt, Jeremy Honeycutt, Christopher Peace, Dustin Mabe, John Honeycutt, Daniel Maddox.
An online registry is available for the family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com
Holding Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Kayla Honeycutt.
