APPALACHIA, VA - Kayla Honeycutt age 32, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at her home in Appalachia.

Kayla was born in Wise County Virginia, the daughter of Ralph Honeycutt and Shonna (Moore) Lee, she was one of two children.

