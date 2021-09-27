It is with extreme sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Kaye Doran announce her passing on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at the age of 74. The world lost a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, and loving grandmother, as Kaye got her wings and went to walk with the angels. Always devoted to family, her strength, grace, and loving heart will be sorely missed, yet she leaves lasting fingerprints on all who knew her.
Kaye was born to the late Sneed and Alpha Helton, March 14, 1947, in Mt. Carmel, Tennessee. She graduated from Church Hill High School in 1965 and went on to work in the medical field for more than forty years. Kaye was predeceased by her parents, Sneed and Alpha Helton; and siblings, Geraldine, Phoeba, and Troy.
Kaye will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 55 years, Roy “Bucky”; children, Yvette (Dwayne), and Leon; granddaughter, Olivia; siblings, EvaMae, Everett, Faye, and Phil; and numerous other family members and friends.
Friends are invited to say a final goodbye to Kaye on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Carter Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill. A funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. with Russ Pearson of First Presbyterian Church in Kingsport officiating. A graveside service will follow at Church Hill Memory Gardens with family members serving as pallbearers.
Memorial contributions can be made to Ballad Health Hospice at 509 MedTech Parkway, Johnson City, TN 37604.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill, is serving the Doran family.