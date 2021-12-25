KINGSPORT - Kay passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Holston Valley Hospital after a long, courageous fight with cancer.
Kay was born in Bristol, Virginia on January 9, 1951 to the late Paul Rufus and Irene Blevins Ashley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Johnny.
Kay graduated from Virginia High School in 1969. She then attended Bristol College where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree and was on the dean's list. After many years of dutiful service, she retired from Dermatology Associates in Kingsport.
She was a faithful member of Bloomingdale Tabernacle Baptist Church for over forty years. She loved her church family and her Sunday school class, Pearls of Grace. Kay married the love of her life, Wayne A. Spivey on May 26, 1972. They were married 49 1/2 years. They enjoyed time together fishing on their boat in many lakes in the area especially Douglass Lake in Knoxville. Kay also loved gardening and growing beautiful flowers, visiting family, and helping friends and neighbors. She was a ray of sunshine in her neighborhood, generously assisting those in need. Kay radiated happiness and grace. She looked for and found a reason to smile regardless of the circumstance. Her life was a life well lived. Many of us have felt her love and was made better for that touch of kindness, genuine, Christ-like love. She is an example to each of us.
Survivors include her husband, Wayne and Sisters: Anne Barry, Sandra Sullivan (Gary), and Jill Matchet (Del) as well as brothers Ben Ashley and Neil Ashley (Kendra).
Graveside services will be held on Monday, December 27, 2021 at 11:00am at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor David Hodges officiating.
Pallbearers will be Gary Sullivan, Del Matchett, Neil Ashley, Alex Schurtz, Aaron Hurd, and Kenny Blevins.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Sherwin Sumner, Franklin Spivey, Kevin Schurtz, and Billy Joe Good.
Memorial contributions may be made in Kay’s honor to Bloomingdale Tabernacle Baptist Church, 1444 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport, TN 37660 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Online condolences may be made to the Spivey family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Spivey family.