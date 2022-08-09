Kay Morrison Aug 9, 2022 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Kay Morrison, 82, of Kingsport, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Asbury Place.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cremation Kingsport Funeral Hill Oak Asbury Place Arrangement Recommended for you