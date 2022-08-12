KINGSPORT - Kay Morrison, 82, of Kingsport, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Asbury Place.

The family will receive friends Sunday, August 14, 2022, from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.

