KINGSPORT - Kay Morrison, 82, of Kingsport, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Asbury Place.The family will receive friends Sunday, August 14, 2022, from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 12:00 pm with Rev. Carole Martin officiating.The Graveside Service will follow at 1:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a local humane society.The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staffs of Preston Place I and II, Amedisys Hospice and Asbury Place Health Care Center for their compassionate care of Kay.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of Kay Morrison and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.