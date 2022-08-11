KINGSPORT - Kay Morrison, 82, of Kingsport, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Asbury Place.

She was born January 16, 1940, in Kingsport, to the late Paul and Ruby Durham Williams.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video