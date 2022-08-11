KINGSPORT - Kay Morrison, 82, of Kingsport, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Asbury Place.
She was born January 16, 1940, in Kingsport, to the late Paul and Ruby Durham Williams.
KINGSPORT - Kay Morrison, 82, of Kingsport, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Asbury Place.
She was born January 16, 1940, in Kingsport, to the late Paul and Ruby Durham Williams.
Kay was a loving, kind and gentle daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and sister-in-law.
Early in her career, she served as a flight attendant for Piedmont Airlines and later became a secretary retiring from A.E.P. following forty years of service.
Kay loved animals and watching the Hallmark television channel.
She was a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Morrison; brother, Jerry L. Williams.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Michael Morrison (Rita), Karen Pryor (Allen) and Matthew Morrison; grand-daughter, Gabriella Morrison; sister-in-law, Susan Williams; nephews, Dr. Gregory Williams, Tony Williams (Michelle) and Michael Williams (Gina); great-nephews, Ty, Jake, Daniel and Benjamin Williams; cousins, Eddie Williams, Barbara Mercer and Sam Peavler.
The family will receive friends Sunday, August 14, 2022, from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 12:00 pm with Rev. Carole Martin officiating.
The Graveside Service will follow at 1:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a local humane society.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staffs of Preston Place I and II, Amedisys Hospice and Asbury Place Health Care Center for their compassionate care of Kay.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Kay Morrison and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.