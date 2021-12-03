KINGSPORT - Sandra Kay Pickens Meade, 73, Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 following an extended illness. Kay was born in Kingsport where she lived most of her life. She was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School, class of ’66, and retired from J.P. Stevens. Kay was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Alan Jackson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck Meade; parents, Frank and Iona Cody Pickens; son, Charles Anthony Meade; sister, Phyllis Egan; and granddaughter, Alexis Meade.
Kay is survived by her daughter, Mrs. Susanne Michelle Meade Dupree and husband, Michael; her son, Jeffery S. Meade; grandchildren, Desiree Fernandez, Logan Meade, Montana Meade, Shawna Meade, Mikayla Dupree; Kayla Robinson; Tristan Robinson, Emerson Dupree and Frances Dupree; great-grandchildren, Jaclyn, Serenity, Finley, Genavieve, Penelope, Ezra and Harmony; brother, Frank Pickens Jr; and several nieces and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 pm on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home.
The graveside service will be held on Sunday at 2:00 pm at Carter Family Cemetery in Blackwater, VA.
Please visit us at http://www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.