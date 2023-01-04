KINGSPORT - Kay M. Barker, 83, of Kingsport, TN., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 1st, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born to the late J. Haywood and Sally (Smith) Modlin in 1939. Kay is now rejoicing with her Savior but will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Kay was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was gifted and was able to craft so many beautiful, embroidered wall art pieces. Kay loved sewing and knitting; so much so that she, and a few other ladies at Bethany Presbyterian Church, formed a sewing club and would worship and craft together! She loved the outdoors and being able to camp with her family. Kay loved the Lord and enjoyed going to church, with her husband, at Colonial Heights Methodist.
Along with her parents, Kay was preceded in death by her sister, Cynthia Ann Modlin.
Her survivors include her loving husband of 64 years, Floyd W. Barker; son, Steve Barker (Leslie); daughter, Jill Stewart; and grandson, Colin Stewart.
The Barker family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Saturday, January 7, 2022 at Colonial Heights Methodist Church. A Memorial Service will follow at 2 pm in the Chapel of Colonial Heights Methodist Church, with pastor Chris Brown officiating. A Graveside Service will be held at 3 pm in the Garden of Prayer in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Barker family by visiting: www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park are in charge of arrangements. 4997 Memorial Blvd., Kingsport, TN 37664 | (423) 288-2081