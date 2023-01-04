KINGSPORT - Kay M. Barker, 83, of Kingsport, TN., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 1st, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born to the late J. Haywood and Sally (Smith) Modlin in 1939. Kay is now rejoicing with her Savior but will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Kay was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was gifted and was able to craft so many beautiful, embroidered wall art pieces. Kay loved sewing and knitting; so much so that she, and a few other ladies at Bethany Presbyterian Church, formed a sewing club and would worship and craft together! She loved the outdoors and being able to camp with her family. Kay loved the Lord and enjoyed going to church, with her husband, at Colonial Heights Methodist.

