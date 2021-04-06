Patricia Kay Lane Porter, 75, loving wife, Mom, and Nannah, passed from this life to her eternal home with Christ on Thursday, April 1, 2021.
Kay, as she was known to all, was born to the late Zada Ruth Stapleton Lane and James Earl Lane, on February 27,1946 in Kingsport. She graduated from Ketron High School in 1964, and Whitney Business College. She was married to her spouse, Ronald “Ronnie” Porter, in 1965.
Kay is survived by her beloved husband: Ronnie; her children: Teronya Holmes and husband, James, of Kingsport, Tiffany Smelser and husband, Mark, of Blountville, and Brandon Porter and wife, Dinah, of Franklin, TN; her dearly loved grandchildren: Hannah Smelser Shank and husband, James, Porter Smelser, Nevan Smelser, Delaney Porter, Cassidy Porter, Sadie Porter, Silas Porter, Josiah Porter, Aaron Holmes, William Holmes, and Preston Woods; her brother, James (Jimmy) L. Lane and spouse Barbara; and two special nieces, Terri Templeton and Sonya Hensley, and many more loved ones, including an aunt, cousins, and more dear nieces and nephews.
A “Celebration of Life” service will be held Saturday, April 10, at 1:30 pm at Celebration Church, Blountville, in the worship center, with Robert Russell officiating, to be followed by visitation with family and friends in the Celebration Church gymnasium from 3-5 pm. The family requests that you honor Kay's memory by wearing bright colors, such as her favorites of blue, green, yellow, and purple, instead of black. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ministry served by her granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Hannah and James Shank: https://www.globaleducationministries.org/give/.
For full obituary information, please visit www.cartertrent.com.