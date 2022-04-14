MORRISTOWN - Wanda Kay Cox Speck, 76, of Morristown, formerly of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on April 11, 2022 at Regency Retirement Village in Morristown after a lengthy illness.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 16th at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Dean Haun, officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. at East Tennessee Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Speck, Alan Cox, Wayne Cox, Randall Cox, Mike Painter, Mark Painter and Lowell Arney. Honorary pallbearer is Larry Bishop.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s charity of your choice.
