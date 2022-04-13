MORRISTOWN - Wanda Kay Cox Speck, 76, of Morristown, formerly of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on April 11, 2022 at Regency Retirement Village in Morristown after a lengthy illness. She lived the majority of her life in Kingsport and was a graduate of Holston High School. Kay dedicated her life to the Lord at an early age and was a long-standing member of Colonial Heights Christian Church in Kingsport. She retired from the Sullivan County school system where she worked as a receptionist at Rock Springs Elementary School. Kay loved her friends and family and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Perry and Edith Cox; her husband, James Speck; her brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Vickie Cox; and her brother-in-law, Larry Bishop. She is survived by her son, Kevin (Mary); grandsons, Jacob and Andrew; sisters, Alice Bishop and Sylvia (Russell) Ferguson; sisters-in-law, Shirley Speck Sayer, Susan (Lowell) Speck Arney; and a host of nephews and nieces.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 16th at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Dean Haun, officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. at East Tennessee Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Speck, Alan Cox, Wayne Cox, Randall Cox, Mike Painter, Mark Painter and Lowell Arney. Honorary pallbearer is Larry Bishop.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s charity of your choice.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.