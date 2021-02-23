Katie Solomon Argabrite Feb 23, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Katie Solomon Argabrite, 34, Kingsport, TN died at home Monday, February 22, 2021.Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kingsport Funeral Home Tn Katie Solomon Argabrite Arrangement Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.