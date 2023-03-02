Kathy Vaughn, 67, passed away on February 25, 2023 at home with her family after a battle with cancer.
Kathy was born December 31, 1955, to the late Kyle and Addie Smith of Church Hill, Tennessee. Kathy grew up in Church Hill with her sister Karen and brother Tom. She graduated from Church Hill High school in 1973 and went on to work for Eastman. She married David Vaughn in 1978, they started a family, and they later moved to Texas.
She was a great mother, wife, and talented artist. She loved the beach and traveling, especially cruises. She was a member of The Church at Sugar Creek, Sugar Land, TX.
She is preceded in death by her parents Kyle and Addie Smith.
Kathy is survived by her husband, David; daughter, Lora (Jeff Purvis) Vaughn; step-son, David Vaughn, Jr.; grandsons Jordan Vaughn, Zack Vaughn; three great-grandchildren; sister, Karen (Marty) Catron; and brother, Tom (Tammie) Smith..
Visitation will be held at Christians Bend First Baptist Church, 1438 Christian Bend Rd, Church Hill, TN 37642, on March 4, 2023 at 12:00 pm. Funeral service will follow at 2 pm with Reverend William Truman officiating. Burial will follow at Christian Bend Cemetery, adjacent to the church.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that donations in honor of Kathy be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.