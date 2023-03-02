Kathy Vaughn, 67, passed away on February 25, 2023 at home with her family after a battle with cancer.

Kathy was born December 31, 1955, to the late Kyle and Addie Smith of Church Hill, Tennessee. Kathy grew up in Church Hill with her sister Karen and brother Tom. She graduated from Church Hill High school in 1973 and went on to work for Eastman. She married David Vaughn in 1978, they started a family, and they later moved to Texas.

