CHURCH HILL - Kathy “Sue” Wallen, 66, went to her heavenly home on Friday, July 17, 2020.
Sue was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County.
She was preceded in death by her father, Virgil Stout; stepfather, Geter Lundy; mother, Madline Lundy; brothers, Rickey and William Lundy; 2 infant twin brothers, Ronald and Donald.
Sue is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Jeff Wallen; sisters, Dinah Lawson and Lisa McDowell; brother, Virgil Stout; special niece, Michelle Lawson; special nephews, Larry Barnette, Jr. (Mandy) and Daniel Barnette; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. The family requests anyone that attends the visitation and service to please wear a mask. The funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Truman Ferguson. A graveside service will be conducted 12:00 PM at Jones Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:45 AM.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
