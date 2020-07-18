Kathy “Sue” Wallen Jul 18, 2020 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHURCH HILL - Kathy “Sue” Wallen, 66, went to her heavenly home on Friday, July 17, 2020.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kathy Wallen Hill Home Funeral Home Arrangement Recommended for you Trending Now Nine arrested at Rogersville BLM protest for disorderly conduct appear in court LPR’s planned August reopening includes asphalt, fans, Confederate flags Worker killed when hillside collapses on excavator Brian Keith Chandler Cemetery headstones damaged by reckless driver Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.